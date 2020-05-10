Covid-19 and Inquests: an update with Peter Skelton QC

by Emma-Louise Fenelon



In Episode 111 Emma-Louise Fenelon discusses with Peter Skelton QC the recent changes in legislation and guidance concerning the Coronial jurisdiction since the outbreak of Covid-19 and the ways in which Coroners and practitioners are rising to meet the challenges faced in lockdown.

The four most recent Guidance Notes published by the Coroner can be found below, along with a link to the most recent issue of the QMLR:

Guidance Note 34

Guidance Note 35

Guidance Note 36

Guidance Note 37

Quarterly Medical Law Review (QMLR) Special Issue

Law Pod UK is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Audioboom, Player FM, ListenNotes, Podbean, iHeart, Radio Public, Deezer or wherever you listen to our podcasts.

Please remember to rate and review us if you like what you hear.