Remote advocacy: ALBA Guidelines

by Rosalind English

The Administrative Law Bar Association has just put out a very helpful set of guidelines for conducting hearings by video-link or telephone (“remote hearings”). As we’ve all realised in the past few weeks, these can pose particular challenges for all professions, not least of all advocates. The purpose of ALBA’s guidance is to

assist advocates properly to prepare for, and effectively participate in, such hearings in public law cases which do not involve oral evidence

This post is just a signpost to ALBA’s paper, so we would urge you to click on the link above and save a copy of their guidance to your desktop. They cover issues such as document preparation, preparation of technology, and the etiquette to be observed for the actual presentation. We’re all getting used to the business of muting our microphones when not speaking, but there are other formalities to attend to for a court hearing.