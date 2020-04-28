Law Pod UK episode on medical law developments

by Emma-Louise Fenelon

In the latest Law Pod UK episode, Emma-Louise Fenelon speaks to Rajkiran Barhey about the the most recent issue of the Quarterly Law Medical Review.

The QMLR covers developments in medical law in the broadest sense – clinical negligence, inquest, regulatory, judicial review and court of protection cases.

In Episode 109 we touch on some of the highlights from the most recent issue including articles from:

John Whitting QC on causation,

Suzanne Lambert on informed consent,

Jeremy Hyam QC on gender reassignment in prison,

Rajkiran Barhey on NICE Guidelines and the use of screens in inquests, and Jo Moore on the recent changes to statements of truth and witness statements.

The following cases are mentioned in this episode:

Get the latest case updates by following on twitter @1corQMLR and find previous issues on the 1COR website under ‘Newsletter’.



Law Pod UK is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Audioboom, Player FM, ListenNotes, Podbean, iHeart, Radio Public, Deezer or wherever you listen to our podcasts.

Please remember to rate and review us if you like what you hear.