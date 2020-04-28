Law Pod UK episode on medical law developments
In the latest Law Pod UK episode, Emma-Louise Fenelon speaks to Rajkiran Barhey about the the most recent issue of the Quarterly Law Medical Review.
The QMLR covers developments in medical law in the broadest sense – clinical negligence, inquest, regulatory, judicial review and court of protection cases.
In Episode 109 we touch on some of the highlights from the most recent issue including articles from:
John Whitting QC on causation,
Suzanne Lambert on informed consent,
Jeremy Hyam QC on gender reassignment in prison,
Rajkiran Barhey on NICE Guidelines and the use of screens in inquests, and Jo Moore on the recent changes to statements of truth and witness statements.
The following cases are mentioned in this episode:
- Clements v Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust [2018] EWHC 2064;
- AB v East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust [2019] EWHC 3542 (QB)
- Johnstone v NHS Grampian [2019] CSOH 90 (13 November 2019)
- R (ota KK) Tavistock & Portman NHS Foundation Trust [2019] EWHC 3565 (Admin)
- Sanderson v Guy’s and Thomas’ NHS Foundation [2020] EWHC 20 (QB)
- R (on the application of Dyer) v Assistant Coroner for West Yorkshire (Western) [2019] EWHC 2897 (Admin)
- Updated Practice Direction 22
Get the latest case updates by following on twitter @1corQMLR and find previous issues on the 1COR website under ‘Newsletter’.
