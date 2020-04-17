The Climate Change Act, Heathrow and HS2

17 April 2020 by

The latest episode of Law Pod UK features energy expert Thomas Muinzer of Aberdeen University and David Hart QC of 1 Crown Office Row. They discuss the complex provisions of the Climate Change Act 2008, the extent to which the UK has reached its own goals for carbon emission reduction, and two recent challenges in the courts to projects involving GHG emissions: R(on the application of Plan B Earth) v Secretary of State for Transport [2020] EWCA Civ 214 and Christopher Packham CBE v Secretary of State for Transport and the Prime Minister [2020] EWHC 829 (Admin).

This is all the more topical, given the recent decision to go ahead HS2, despite the current lockdown.

