New Episode of Law Pod UK

9 April 2020
The Supreme Court has recently handed down two judgments rejecting vicarious liability of employers for the wrong doing of of an employee on the one hand, and an independent contractor on the other. In Episode 106 of the Law Pod UK series Rosalind English discusses these judgments and three other important decisions on vicarious liability with Robert Kellar QC and Isabel McArdle, both of 1 Crown Office Row.
The two most recent judgments are:
WM Morrison Supermarkets plc (Appellant) v Various Claimants (Respondents) [2020] UKSC (see my post here)
Barclays Bank v. Various Claimants [2020] UKSC 13 (see Robert Kellar’s post here)
Other judgments referred to in the discussion are:
Mohamud v WM Morrison Supermarkets plc [2016] UKSC 11
Cox v. Ministry of Justice [2016] UKSC 10
The Christian Brothers Case [2012] UKSC 56
Armes v Nottinghamshire CC [2017] UKSC
