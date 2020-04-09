New Episode of Law Pod UK

by Rosalind English

The Supreme Court has recently handed down two judgments rejecting vicarious liability of employers for the wrong doing of of an employee on the one hand, and an independent contractor on the other. In Episode 106 of the Law Pod UK series Rosalind English discusses these judgments and three other important decisions on vicarious liability with Robert Kellar QC and Isabel McArdle, both of 1 Crown Office Row.

The two most recent judgments are:

WM Morrison Supermarkets plc (Appellant) v Various Claimants (Respondents) [2020] UKSC (see my post here)

Barclays Bank v. Various Claimants [2020] UKSC 13 (see Robert Kellar’s post here)

Other judgments referred to in the discussion are:

Mohamud v WM Morrison Supermarkets plc [2016] UKSC 11

Cox v. Ministry of Justice [2016] UKSC 10

The Christian Brothers Case [2012] UKSC 56

Armes v Nottinghamshire CC [2017] UKSC

Law Pod UK is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Audioboom, ListenNotes, Podbean, iHeart, Radio Public, Deezer or wherever you listen to our podcasts.

Please remember to rate and review us if you like what you hear.