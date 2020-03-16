‘Casual’ and ‘fragmented’ approach to welfare of immigration detainee resulted in his death

16 March 2020 by

Prince Fosu (Image: the Guardian)

Following an Article 2 inquest into the tragic death of Prince Fosu, a vulnerable foreign national detained in an immigration removal centre, a jury has found that Mr Fosu’s death was avoidable and was caused by a number of gross failures on the part of the Home Office and various agencies to provide appropriate care in immigration detention at Harmondsworth Immigration Removal Centre.

Background

Mr Fosu, a car parts dealer from Ghana, entered the UK in April 2012 on a valid business visa. However, on arrival, he was refused leave to enter. His subsequent in-country appeal was rejected in September 2012 and he was booked on a flight to leave the UK on 5 November 2012.

A month after his unsuccessful appeal, he was arrested after walking naked on the road. He continued to act bizarrely at the police station and kept undressing. However, following assessment, mental health professionals at the station determined that he did not need to be sanctioned and was fit for detention. When he urinated in his cell, he was labelled as a “dirty protestor” rather than being re-referred for medical assessment. After three days in police custody, Mr Fosu was transferred to Harmondsworth on the basis that he had overstayed his stay and was liable to immigration removal.

As part of reception screening at Harmondsworth, Mr Fosu was seen by nurse, who carried out a five-minute healthcare assessment, without having access to any of his medical records. At the inquest the nurse accepted that she had done a “completely inadequate assessment” and that she was “out of her depth”.

Mr Fosu was placed in a normal cell but he continued to act oddly, including talking to himself in the mirror. After Mr Fosu assaulted a member of staff and had to be restrained by at least three officers, he was labelled as disruptive and was placed in segregation without a mattress or bedding.

Welfare checks conducted every fifteen minutes documented Mr Fosu lying naked in his bare cell, hardly eating or drinking, and sleeping for only 45 minutes over the six days. Staff believed that he was a “dirty protestor” when he defecated in his cell and threw food. None of the custody staff asked him about his bizarre behaviour. No mental health assessment took place.

After six days in segregation, Mr Fosu had lost 18 pounds (8kgs), 15% of his body weight, and he suffered cardiovascular collapse and died while in segregation. During his detention, no one recognised that he was suffering from psychosis or that his health was deteriorating.

Findings and Conclusion of the Jury

The jury identified the medical cause of death as “a sudden death following hypothermia, dehydration and malnourishment in a man with psychotic illness”. However, in addressing the question of how Mr Fosu came by his death, the jury concluded that neglect contributed to the cause of death and that

there was a gross failure across all agencies to recognise the need for and provide appropriate care in a person who was unable to look after himself or change his circumstances.

Additionally,

the control points put in place to protect vulnerable detainees … were grossly ineffective.

The jury came to specific conclusions in respect of each of the agencies, starting with the staff at Corby police station, where Mr Fosu was held in custody following his arrest and before transfer to Harmondsworth, who were criticised for their mental health team missing opportunities to fully look into Mr Fosu’s medical background and history, resulting in an inadequate mental health assessment. Police staff in turn were criticised for failing to react to Mr Fosu’s changing behaviour while in custody and failing to re-refer him to medical staff for re-assessment.

In respect of Mr Fosu’s treatment at Harmondsworth, the Home Office’s individual staff were found to have carried out inadequate checks on Mr Fosu, a situation exacerbated by staffing issues, so that they failed to assess and monitor Mr Fosu and therefore failed to spot and respond to Mr Fosu’s deteriorating condition. The Home Office also failed “to effectively monitor the service provided by the contractor staff”.

GEO, the company with which the Home Office contracted for the management of Harmondsworth, was found to have inadequate and unsatisfactory training, knowledge and awareness amongst its officers and management around mental health and mental capacity issues. More generally, there was a failure by GEO staff and management to recognise and escalate Mr Fosu’s deteriorating behaviour as well as a failure to monitor, recognise and escalate Mr Fosu’s food and fluid refusal, resulting in dehydration and malnutrition. Additionally, the quality and monitoring of records by GEO staff was found to be inadequate, and the flexible GEO management structure at Harmondsworth led to an absence of continuity of care. The jury specifically highlighted the fact that

the removal of Mr Fosu’s bedding and mattress from his cell, in the absence of any written lawful authority to do so, was indicative of the casual approach to the welfare of Mr Fosu by GEO staff and was a contributing factor to hypothermia.

As for Primecare, the agency responsible for healthcare at Harmondsworth, the jury found that the initial healthcare assessment was inadequate and failed to highlight that Mr Fosu had any medical issues. Nurses carrying out mental health and healthcare visits were over-reliant on GP assessments and on custody staff to provide updates as to Mr Fosu’s healthcare status rather than engage directly with Mr Fosu. The standard and levels of GP care provided was in turn inadequately monitored by Primecare managers.

More generally, the record keeping by all Primecare staff was inadequate with confusion over access to records and an unsatisfactory approach to multidisciplinary record-keeping resulting in “a complete failure of any member of the healthcare team having a full picture of Mr Fosu’s situation”. The jury plainly stated that

the failure of Primecare staff to effectively see, assess and provide healthcare to Mr Fosu [was] inexplicable.

Jersey Practice, the GP surgery to which Primecare outsourced the provision of GP care, also came in for criticism. The jury found that there was confusion over whose responsibility it was to induct and ensure adequately trained and experienced GPs were hired to work at Harmondsworth. Those GPs contracted by Jersey Practice (including locum GPs through an agency) were found to have shown

insufficient professional curiosity throughout Mr Fosu’s dentention … [which] resulted in an absence of any kind of medical intervention which in turn contributed to Mr Fosu’s deterioration.

In addition, record-keeping was found to be inconsistent, and “where record-keeping did appear, there was a failure to record anything meaningful”.

The Independent Monitoring Board (IMB), a statutory body whose role is “to monitor the treatment received by those detained in custody to confirm it is fair, just and humane, by observing the compliance with relevant rules and standards of decency”, was also found wanting — its monitoring of Mr Fosu was “ineffective and inadequate”. The IMB member giving evidence to the inquest lamented that

Mr Fosu died in plain sight. We let him down big time.

Comment

The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman (“PPO”) recognised that managing Mr Fosu’s complex and difficult behaviour as a result of his psychosis would have presented staff with challenges. However the PPO commented that the care he received was inhumane and degrading and “fell considerably below acceptable standards”.

This tragic case highlights many of the problems resulting from fragmentation of service-provision for those in custody, with multiple agencies being involved and the use of sub-contractors both in relation to healthcare as well as in day-to-day management.

In Mr Fosu’s case, there were five levels of sub-contractors responsible for the provision of healthcare at Harmondsworth, a situation made worse by the fact that Primecare’s predecessor had been sacked a year before and healthcare services were described as being in chaos at the time.

This led to disjointed systems and practices, problems with communication, and difficulty maintaining and accessing comprehensive records. Detention staff told the inquest that they expected healthcare staff to identify problems with detainees, while a mental health nurse, who could not remember actually seeing Mr Fosu wrote in his records that Mr Fosu had no mental health issues. The four GPs who had seen him in segregation were not familiar with relevant detention centre rules and could not recall seeing him face-to-face. Remarkably, two had not made any notes in the GP records and the other two noted that he had declined to be seen but had not made any assessment as to whether he had capacity to make that decision.

The fragmentation was coupled with an apparent disregard for Mr Fosu’s welfare from those at the very top of the agencies, with GEO’s head of residence having told an investigation into the death that he thought that Mr Fosu was a “prat”.

Since Mr Fosu’s death in 2012, there have been a number of changes, including healthcare being commissioned by NHS England, an increase in the number of staff at immigration removal centres, introduction of an Adults at Risk policy, and increased monitoring and safeguarding of vulnerable people in detention.

However, there was a considerable delay between Mr Fosu’s death in 2012 and the conclusion of the inquest in 2020. This delay not only would have added to the grief suffered by his family but also makes it more difficult to hold individuals to account. The CPS initially charged GEO and Primecare but those charges were dropped controversially in 2018. Three of the GPs have been referred to the GMC and the PPO has recommended that the Home Office investigate the actions of staff responsible for monitoring Mr Fosu’s care.

Whilst the recognition and acceptance of failures in respect of Mr Fosu’s death are to be welcomed, with the Home Office conceding that it had failed him with tragic consequences, one hopes that his death will not be in vain and that such a case will never be seen again.

Suzanne Lambert is a barrister at 1 Crown Office Row.

Christopher Mellor and Emma-Louise Fenelon appeared on behalf of GP interested persons at this inquest. Neither was involved in the writing of this post.

Leave a Reply

Welcome to the UKHRB

This blog is run by 1 Crown Office Row barristers' chambers. Subscribe for free updates here. The blog's editorial team is:
Commissioning Editor: Jonathan Metzer
Editorial Team: Rosalind English
Angus McCullough QC David Hart QC
Martin Downs
Jim Duffy

Free email updates

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog for free and receive weekly notifications of new posts by email.

Subscribe

Categories

Tags

7/7 Bombings 9/11 A1P1 Aarhus Abortion Abu Hamza Abu Qatada Access to justice adoption AI air pollution air travel ALBA allergy Al Qaeda Amnesty International animal rights Animals anonymity AONB Appeals archeology Arctic charr army arrest Article 1 Protocol 1 Article 2 article 3 article 5 Article 6 Article 8 Article 9 article 10 Article 11 article 13 Article 14 Article 50 article 263 TFEU Artificial Intelligence artificial nutrition and hydration asbestosis Assange assisted reproduction assisted suicide assisting suicide associated newspapers asylum asylum amnesty asylum claim asylum law asylum seeker asylum seeker death driver asylum seekers atheism Australia autism autonomy ayslum badgers barristers bats' rights battlefield BBC beaches bedroom tax belief benefit cap benefits bereavement damages best interests big business bill of right Bill of Rights bioethics biomedicine biometric data biotechnology birds directive blawg blawg review blight blogging blogosphere blogs blood Bloody Sunday Bloody Sunday findings BNP boaters boats BRCA gene breast cancer brexit British Bill of Rights British Chiropractic Association British citizenship British constitution British embassy british lawyers British soldiers Broadmoor bronze soldier brownlie browsing BSkyB BUCKLAND v. THE UNITED KINGDOM - 40060/08 - HEJUD Buddhism budget Bull v Hall burkha cancer capacity care proceedings carnivores Carson v UK case law Case Note Catholic Care Catholic Church catholic midwives CBI CCTV cerebral palsy CETA CFAs chagos Chagos Islanders charitable objects charity Charter of Fundamental Rights child protection Children children's rights chimpanzees China Chindamo Chris Grayling Chris Packham Christian christianity church church of scientology CIA circumcision citizens advice bureau citizenship citizens rights civil liberties civil liberties campaigners civil partnerships climate change clinical negligence closed material procedure Code Civile code of conduct Coercive and controlling behaviour cohabitees cold calling Cologne combat immunity comments commission Commission for Equality & Human Rights Commission on a Bill of Rights common buzzard common law common law rights communications compensation competition conditional fee agreements confidentiality confiscation order conscience conscience clause conscientious objection consent conservation Conservative Party Conservatives constitution constitutional court of south africa consultation consultation responses contact order contact point contempt of court contract Control orders Copyright coronavirus costs costs budgets Court of Justice of the European Union Court of Protection crime crimes against humanity criminal law Criminal Legal Aid criminal records Crown Prosecution Service Cybersecurity Damages dangerous nonsense data controller data processing data protection data retention death penalty declaration of incompatibility defamation Defamation Bill defaming the dead defence of illegality defendant's costs order deficit defmation DEFRA delegated legislation democracy Democracy village demolition order demotion Dennis Gill dentist's registration fees deportation deprivation of liberty derogations Detention devolution Dignitas dignity Dignity in Dying diplomacy direct action Directive direct marketing director of public prosecutions disability Disability-related harassment disabled claimants disciplinary hearing disclosure Discrimination Discrimination law disease divorce DNA doctor-patient relationship doctors doctrine of double effect doctrine of state act does it matter? domestic violence domestic workers Dominic Grieve don't ask don't ask don't tell don't tell donor Doogan and Wood double conviction DPP guidelines duty of care ECHR economic and social rights economic loss ECtHR Education elderly election embryo embryonic stem cells Employment Environment environmental information Equality Act Equality Act 2010 ethics EU eu and strasbourg EU Charter EU Charter of Fundamental Rights eu costs eu law European Charter of Fundamental Rights European Communities Act European Convention European Convention on Human Rights European Court European Court of European Court of Human Rights European Court of Human Rights reform European Court of Justice european disability forum European law European Sanctions Blog european union Eurozone EUSFTA euthanasia eviction evidence extra-jurisdictional reach of ECHR extra-territoriality extradition extradition act extradition procedures extradition review extraordinary rendition Eyjafjallajökull volcano Facebook Facebook contempt facial recognition fair procedures Fair Trial faith courts fake news Family family courts family law family legal aid Family life fatal accidents act fertility treatment FGM fisheries fishing rights foreign criminals foreign office foreign policy fracking France freedom of assembly Freedom of Association freedom of conscience Freedom of Expression freedom of information Freedom of Information Act 2000 freedom of movement freedom of speech free speech free will game birds gangbo gang injunctions Garry Mann gary dobson Gary McFarlane gay couple gay discrimination Gay marriage gay rights gay soldiers Gaza Gaza conflict Gender General Dental Council General Election General Medical Council genes genetic discrimination genetic disorder genetic engineering genetic information genetics genetic testing Google government grooming gwyneth paltrow gypsies H1N1 habeas corpus habitats Habitats Directive habitats protection Halsbury's Law Exchange hammerton v uk happy new year harassment Hardeep Singh Haringey Council haringey council tax benefit Harkins and Edwards hate speech Health healthcare health insurance Heathrow heist heightened scrutiny Henry VII Henry VIII herd immunity hereditary disorder High Court of Justiciary high speed train route Hirst No. 2 Hirst v UK HIV HJ Iran HM (Iraq) v The Secretary of state for the home department [2010] EWCA Civ 1322 Holder holkham beach home homelessness Home Office Home Office v Tariq homeopathy homophobia homo sapiens homosexual hooding horisontality horizontal application horizontal effect horsemeat hospitals Hounslow v Powell House of Commons Housing housing benefit housing benefits Howard Donald Howard League for Penal Reform how judges decide cases hra damages claim HRA incorporation Hrant Dink HRLA HS2 hs2 challenge hts http://ukhumanrightsblog.com/2011/04/11/us-state-department-reports-on-uk-human-rights/ human being human dignity Human Fertilisation and Embryology Act Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority human genome human rights Human Rights Act Human Rights Act 1998 human rights advocacy Human rights and the UK constitution human rights commission human rights conventions human rights damages Human Rights Day human rights decisions Human Rights Information Project human rights in private disputes human rights news human rights record Human Rights Watch human right to education Human Tissue Act human trafficking hung parliament hunting Huntington's Chorea Huntington's Disease HXA hyper injunctions Ian McEwan ICAO Igor Sutyagin illegal immigration illegality illegality defence illegitimacy image rights immigration Immigration/Extradition Immigration Act 2014 immigration appeals immigration detention immigration judge immigration rules immunity Imports incorporation HRA increase of sanction indian advocates indian supreme court indirect discrimination Indonesia informed consent Infrastructure Planning Committee inherent jurisdiction inherited disease Inhuman and degrading treatment injunction injunction continued inland revenue Inquest inquest law Inquests inquiry insanity inshore fleet insult insurance insurmountable obstacles intellectual property intelligence intelligence services act intensive care intercept evidence interception interests of the child interim remedies international international comity international conflict international court of justice international criminal court international humanitarian law international human rights international human rights law international law International Stem Cell Corporation international treaty obligations internet internet service providers internment internship interrogation intrusion inuit invasive species invention investigation investigative duty in vitro fertilisation Iran iranian bank sanctions Iranian nuclear program iran sanctions Iraq Iraqi asylum seeker Iraq War Ireland Irish Constitution irrationality ISC ISIL islam isolated nucleic acids Israel israeli palestinian conflict italian ships Italy iTunes IVF ivory ban Jack Dorsey jackson reforms Janowiec and Others v Russia ( Japan japanese knotweed Jason Smith jean charles de menezes Jeet Singh Jefferies jehovah's witnesses Jeremy Clarkson Jeremy Corbyn jeremy hunt jihad Jihadi brides jihadists JIH identity jim duffy job jobseekers' allowance Jogee John Hemming John Terry joint enterprise joint tenancy jonathan sumption Jon Guant Joseph v Spiller journalism judaism judges Judges and Juries judging Judicial activism judicial brevity judicial deference Judicial immunity judicial no-mans land judicial oversight judicial power judicial review Judicial Review reform Judicial Studies Board judiciary Julian Assange Julian Asssange Juncker jurisdiction jury trial JUSTICE Justice and Security Act Justice and Security Bill Justice and Security Green Paper Justice Cameron Justice Human Rights Awards JUSTICE Human Rights Awards 2010 justiciability justification just satisfaction Kant Katyn Massacre Kay v Lambeth Kay v UK Ken Clarke Ken Pease Kerry McCarthy Kettling Kings College Klimas koran burning laboratory animals laboratory test Labour labour law lack of reasons Lady Hale land landfill gas landowner landowners language lansley NHS reforms LASPO Law Commission Law Pod UK Law Society Law Society of Scotland leave to enter leave to remain Lee Rigby legal advice privilege legal aid legal aid cuts Legal Aid desert Legal Aid Reforms legal blogs Legal Certainty legality legal naughty step Legal Ombudsman legal profession legal professional privilege legal representation legitimate expectation let as a dwelling Leveson Inquiry Levi Bellfield lewisham hospital closure Lewis Malcolm Calver liability Libel libel reform Liberal Democrat Conference Liberal Democrats Liberty libraries closure library closures licence conditions licence to shoot licensee life insurance life orders life sentence life support limestone pavements limitation lisbon treaty Lithuania litigant in person Litigation litvinenko live exports living instrument LME local authorities local government locked in syndrome locus standi london borough of merton London Legal Walk London Probation Trust Lord Bingham Lord Bingham of Cornhill Lord Blair Lord Carey Lord Goldsmith lord irvine Lord Judge Lord Judge speech Lord Justice Jackson Lord Kerr Lord Lester Lord Mance Lord Neuberger Lord Phillips Lord Rodger Lord Saville Report Lord Sumption Lord Taylor LSC tender luftur rahman machine learning MAGA Magna Carta Magna Carter mail on sunday Majority Verdict Malcolm Kennedy male circumcision malice malicious falsehood mandela manifestation of belief manifestos Margaret Thatcher Margin of Appreciation margin of discretion Maria Gallastegui Marie Colvin marine conservation marine environmental law marine sanctuaries Mark Kennedy mark twain marriage marriage act 1949 material support maternity pay Matthew Woods Mattu v The University Hospitals of Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust [2011] EWHC 2068 (QB) Maya the Cat Mba v London Borough Of Merton Mcfarlane McKenzie friend Media and Censorship media judge Medical medical confidentiality medical ethics medical liability medical negligence medical profession medical qualifications medical records medical treatment medicine mental capacity mental capacity; press; reporting restrictions Mental Capacity Act Mental Capacity Act 2005 Mental Health mental health act mental health advocacy mental health awareness Mental Health Courts mental health hospital Mental illness merits review mesothelioma MGN v UK michael gove Midwives Milly Dowler minimally conscious minimum income minimum sentence Ministerial Code Ministry of Justice Ministry of Justice cuts miscarriage of justice misfeasance in public office missiles misuse of private information MMR vaccination modern slavery Mohamed monitoring powers monsanto montgomery mooring moral circle morality morocco mortgage fraud mortuaries motherhood motor neuron disease Motor Neurone disease Moulton Mousa movement for democratic change MP expenses Mr Brewer Mr Gul Mr Justice Eady Mr Justice Sharp MS (Palestinian Territories) (FC) (Appellant) v Secretary of State for the Home Department murder murder reform Musician's Union Muslim mustafa kamal mutation mutations MY Cannis my kingdom for a horse Myriad NADA v. SWITZERLAND - 10593/08 - HEJUD [2012] ECHR 1691 Nadja Benaissa naked rambler Naomi Campbell narcolepsy National Health Act nationality National Origin National Pro Bono Week national security national sovereignty Natural England nature nature conservation naturism Nazi neanderthals necessary implication needs assessment negligence neighbour dispute Neuberger neural degeneration neurogenerative disease neuroscience Newcastle university news News of the World news roundup new Supreme Court President NHS NHS Risk Register NICE Nick Clegg Nicklinson Niqaab niqab No Angels Noise Regulations 2005 non-justiciability nonhuman animals non voluntary euthanasia Northern Ireland Northern Irish Assembly notification requirements nuclear challenges nuisance nurse nursing nursing home obiter dicta Occupy London offensive jokes Offensive Speech offensive t shirt official solicitor oil and gas oil spill olympics open justice oppress oppressive treatment OPQ v BJM orchestra orthodox schools Osama Bin Laden Osborn v The Parole Board [2013] UKSC 61 ouster clause overseas aid Oxford University palliative care palliative sedation paramount consideration paramountcy principle parental responsibility order parental rights parenthood parents responsibility parking spaces parliament parliamentary expenses parliamentary expenses scandal Parliamentary sovereignty Parliament square parole parole board party funding passing off passive smoking passport passport seizure pastor Terry Jones patent patents paternity Pathway Students patiets' rights Patrick Quinn murder PCOs peace-keeping operations Pensions performers' rights persecution persistent vegetative state personal data personal information Personal Injury personality rights Personal life perversity Peter and Hazelmary Bull Peter Gibson PF and EF v UK Philip Lawrence Phil Woolas phone hacking phone taps photos physical and mental disabilities physician assisted death Pinnock Piracy PJS placement order planning planning human rights planning system planning time limits plantagenet plebgate POCA podcast points poison Poland Police police investigations police liability police misconduct police powers police surveillance Policy Exchange report political judges political persecution Politics Politics/Public Order pollution polonium poor reporting Pope Pope's visit Pope Benedict porsche 917 portal possession order possession proceedings post mortem power of attorney PoW letters to ministers pre-nup pre-nuptial Pre-trial detention predator control pregnancy preliminary reference prerogative powers press Press Association press briefing press freedom Priest priests primary legislation Prince Andrew Prince Charles prince of wales princess caroline of monaco principle of subsidiarity prior restraint prison Prisoners prisoners rights prisoners voting prisoner vote prisoner votes prisoner voting prison numbers prison rules Prisons prison vote privacy privacy injunction privacy law through the front door private disputes Private life private nuisance private use procedural unfairness Procedure proceeds of crime Professional Discipline Professional life Property property rights proportionality prosecution Protection of Freedoms Act Protection of Freedoms Bill protective costs Protest protest camp protest rights Protocol 15 psychiatric hospitals Public/Private public access publication public authorities public authority public bodies Public Bodies Bill public figure public funding public inquiries public inquiry public interest public interest environmental litigation public interest immunity public interest litigation public law unfairness Public Order public powers public procurement Public Sector Equality Duty Public Services Ombudsman Putin putting the past behind quango quantum quarantine Queen's Speech queer in the 21st century R (on the application of) v Joint Committee of Primary Care Trusts & Anor [2012] EWCA Civ 472 R (on the application of) v Secretary of State for the Home Department & Ors [2011] EWCA Civ 895 R (on the application of) v The General Medical Council [2013] EWHC 2839 (Admin) R (on the application of EH) v Secretary of State for the Home Department [2012] EWHC 2569 (Admin) R (on the application of G) v The Governors of X School Rabone Rabone and another v Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust [2012] UKSC 2 Race race relations Rachel Corrie racial discrimination Racial equality radiotherapy Radmacher Raed Salah Mahajna Raed Saleh Ramsgate rape rape case raptors Ratcliffe 6 Ratcliffe on Soar Ratcliffe power station rating rcs RCW v A Local Authority reasons reasons challenges recent case law and news reception conditions recognition of judgments recreational rights Redfearn v UK referendum reform refugee applications refugee status refusal of treatment Registrar of Births Deaths and Marriages registration regulatory rehabilitation rehabilitation of offenders Reith Lectures Re J (A Child: Disclosure) [2012] EWCA Civ 1204 relgious freedom Religion religion in the courts religious beliefs religious discrimination religious freedom remedies renewables subsidies rent repeal reporting restrictions representation reproductive technologies rescue rescuer's claim resettlement of offenders resource allocation respect for family life responsibility in tort restrictions on liberty results 2010 resuscitation retrospective application of the Human Rights Act retrospective legislation retrospective penalty retrospectivity rev paul nicholson reynolds Reynolds defence Re [2012] EWCA Civ 1233 richard III Richard O'Dwyer right of appeal RightsInfo rights of children Right to a fair hearing right to a fair trial right to a home right to a remedy right to artistic expression right to a student loan right to autonomy right to autonomy and privacy right to die right to dies right to die with dignity right to dignity right to education right to expression right to family life right to food right to free enjoyment of possessions right to information right to liberty right to life right to peaceful enjoyment of property Right to Privacy right to private and family life right to refuse treatment right to respect for private life right to strike right to swim right to truth right to vote Rihanna Rio Ferdinand riots ripa rise of fascism rival supermarkets Roma Roman Catholic Roman Catholic Church roman catholic schools Romania Rooney's Gold round up roundup roundup ready Royal Brompton and Harefield NHS Foundation Trust royal name Royal Prerogative rule of law Rusal Russia russia and human rights Russian Federal Security Service Rutherford Ryanair s sadie frost Safari same-sex same sex parents same sex partnerships same sex relationship sanctions set aside sanctity of life Sandiford Sarah Ferguson sark satire saudi arabia Savage (Respondent) v South Essex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust Saville Report schedule 7 schizophrenia school building school surveillance schrems science scientific atheism scientific research scientology Scoppola Scotland Scotland Act Scotland Act 1998 Scotland Bill Scottish Government Scottish Human Rights Commission Scottish Parliament sea fishing seals Seal v UK search engines search powers secondary smoking secrecy Secretary of State Secretary of State for the Home Department v AP secret courts secret criminal trial secret evidence secret justice Secret trials sectarianism secularism security security cameras security services security vetting Sedar Mohammed segregation self-defence seminar sentencing September 11 serco serious harm sermon service outside jurisdiction set-off Sewel Convention sex abuse sex ban sex ban low IQ sex offender Sex offenders sex register sexual abuse Sexual Offences sexual orientation sexual orientation regulations SFO investigation sfo unlawfulness shaker aamer Shamima Begum sham marriage shared residence order Sharon Shoesmith shetland shipwreck Shirley Chaplin shooting shoulder shrug should trees have rights SIAC sihkism Simon Singh sir alan ward Sir Nicholas Wall Sir Peter slaughterhouses slavery smacking small claims court Smith Smith & Ors v The Ministry of Defence [2012] EWCA Civ 1365 smoking ban Snyder v Phelps social benefits social housing socialite social media social security law social workers solitary confinement soma somali pirates sources South Africa south african constitution Sovereignty clause soviet union soybean Spanish properties spare room subsidy special advocate special advocates species specific performance spending cuts spielmann squatters Standing starvation state immunity statelessness statute statutory power Statutory purpose stay of execution stem cell research stem cells stem cell therapy Stephen Gough stephen sedley stepping hill hospital Sterilisation steve macqueen Steven Neary stobart-law stop and search stop powers Stormont Assembly storms Strasborug Strasbourg Strasbourg Court strasbourg damages pirates strasbourg law Strasbourg terminology strategic environmental assessment strike strike out sturgeon Sugar v BBC suicide suicide act 1961 super injunction super injunctions supermax prisons Supreme Court Supreme Court Live Supreme Court of Canada Supreme Court Scotland surgery surrogacy surrogacy arrangement surveillance swine flu Syria systemic violence Take That tallinn tariff Taser Tax tax avoidance tax discrimination Taxi tchenguiz technology Telegraph telephone preference service television justice tenancy tent city termination termination of pregnancy terror asset freezing Terrorism terrorism act terrorism act 2000 terrorism legislation terrorism prosecution terrorist threat terry pratchett Tesla testamentary dispositions The Bike Project the Catholic church The Corner House theism The Law in These Parts therapy Theresa May the right to privacy The Stig The Sun three way case time limits in human rights Tobacco tobacco cartels Top Gear tort Torture torture inquiry totally without merit TPIM TPP tracking trade secrets trades unions trade union congress Trade Unions transexual transsexual transsexuals travel travellers travel restrictions treason treatment treaty treaty accession trial by jury trolling TTIP TTM v London Borough of Hackney & Ors Tugendhat tumour Turkey tweeting in court Twitter twitter in court Twitter Joke Trial UK UK citizenship uk constitution UK election UK Human Rights Blog UK Human Rights Roundup UKIP UK Jewish Film Festival ukraine UK Supreme Court UK Uncut ultra orthodox jews unable to vote unacceptable behaviour policy unaccompanied minors unborn child UN Convention on the Rights of the Child unelected judges unemployment unfair consultation unfair dismissal unfairness at hearing Unison Unite United Against Fascism Group United Kingdom United Nations United States United States v Windsor universal declaration of human rights universal jurisdiction Universal Periodic Review University University Fees University of Southampton unjust and oppressive unlawful arrest unlawful detention unpaid work schemes UN Resolution unsolicited calls UPR US aviation US Constitution use as of right US Supreme Court vaccination variants vehicle breakdown vetting and barring vicarious liability victim victim status Victoria Climbie victorian charter villagisation vinton cerf violence visa scheme vivisection voluntary euthanasia Volunteers voter compensation voters compensation voting voting compensation vulnerable Wakefield Wales War war correspondents War Crimes ward of court War Horse Watts Wayne Rooney Websites Welfare welfare of child welfare of children welfare of the child welfare state welsh bill western sahara whaling What would happen if the UK withdrew from the European Court of Human Rights whimbrel Whistleblowing WHO who is JIH whole life orders whorship Wikileaked cable Wikileaks wiklleaks Wild Law wildlife Wildlife and Countryside Act will William Hague William Marbury wills wind farms wind turbine Winterbourne View wolves women's rights WomenInLaw Woolas worboys wrongful birth YearInReview Yildirim v Turkey Zanu-PF ZH (Tanzania) v Secretary of State for the Home Department Zimbabwe

Disclaimer

This blog is maintained for information purposes only. It is not intended to be a source of legal advice and must not be relied upon as such. Blog posts reflect the views and opinions of their individual authors, not of chambers as a whole.

Our privacy policy can be found on our ‘subscribe’ page or by clicking here.

%d bloggers like this: