Best of Law Pod UK 2020

by Rosalind English

Covid, clinical negligence, quarantine, lockdown, inquests, nerve agents, algorithms, child abuse, coercive and controlling behaviour and racism. What’s there not to like in our smorgasbord of favourites from the past eleven months?

Worry not: there are laughs to be had. A bee bothers a bureaucrat with solemn consequences for subordinate legislation in a notion of regret debate.

Happy listening to Episode 132!



