The Round Up: Terrorism, the Parole Board, and… Covid-19

30 March 2020 by

Conor Monighan brings us the latest updates in human rights law

woman-in-white-face-mask-thumbnail

In the News:

A landmark piece of legislation was passed this week, with significant consequences for civil liberties. The Coronavirus Act 2020, which was passed in only 4 days, is designed to mitigate the impact of Covid-19.

It gives the police a number of powers, including:

  • A power to restrict events and shut down premises such as non-essential shops (Schedule 22).
  • The ability to forcibly isolate or detain individuals who are thought to be at risk of spreading Covid-19.
  • A reduction in the care duties imposed on Local Authorities.

The Act also produces a number of changes designed to help workers:

  • Employers can reclaim the cost of paying statutory sick pay from HMRC.
  • Employees can claim sick pay from the day they stop working, rather than there being a delay of three days before payments are made.

The Act has attracted criticism for the range of powers it grants to the executive, and the speed with which it was passed. To help address these concerns, the Act will automatically expire after two years. Matt Hancock MP, the Health Secretary, also said that the Act will be debated and voted on every six months. This commitment is reflected in s.98. A statement of compatibility with the ECHR has been made.

The Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (England) Regulations 2020 are also now in force. They replace the hastily drafted Health Protection (Coronavirus, Business Closure) (England) Regulations 2020. In summary, the new regulations provide for:

  • The closure of non-essential premises (Regulation 5)
  • Restrictions on movement, reflecting the Government’s lockdown policy (Regulation 6)
  • Restrictions on gatherings of two or more people (Regulation 7)
  • Penalties for non-compliance (Regulation 10)
  • Enforcement of these measures by the police. Regulation 8 gives the police a broad power to take “any action as is necessary to enforce any requirement imposed by regulation 4, 5, or 7”.

The regulations are limited to England and expire in six months’ time. A useful overview of the regulations is available here.

In Other News….

  • There have been a number of changes to help courts manage the disruption caused by Covid-19. Most jury trials have stopped and no new criminal trials are starting. The Chief Coroner has released guidance which states coroners’ courts should open for “urgent and essential business only”. Similarly, the Court of Protection’s Vice-President has said that physical hearings should not take place unless there is a genuine urgency and it is not possible to conduct a remote hearing. All courts are making much greater use of technology, and the Lord Chief Justice has said that hearings “requiring the physical presence of parties and their representatives and others should only take place if a remote hearing is not possible and if suitable arrangements can be made to ensure safety”. However, some have already pointed out that video hearings can disadvantage parties, especially if they have vulnerabilities or mental health problems. It is also notable that video hearings are likely to mark a derogation from the principle of open justice.
  • The Government is considering using people’s mobile phone data to fight coronavirus. Under the proposals, the government would use anonymous location data to understand whether lockdown rules are being obeyed by the public. The Information Commissioners’ Office (“ICO”) appeared to support the move. It stated that where phone “data is properly anonymised and aggregated, it does not fall under data protection law because no individual is identified”. More generally, the ICO has indicated that it will take a ‘pragmatic’ approach to the use of personal data by public authorities in relation to the current crisis. As the Guardian has noted, governments in other nations have gone much further. In China, for example, infected people are required to download a smartphone app so that their movements can be tracked. (More here).
  • A number of police forces have attracted criticism for their behaviour in relation to the virus. The most prominent example is probably Derbyshire police, who tweeted footage taken by a drone in the Peak District. The force suggested it had cross-referenced the number plates of parked vehicles and noted that some cars were registered to addresses 30 minutes away. The force said it was simply trying to show that the government’s guidance was not being complied with. Organisations such as Big Brother Watch and Liberty have spoken out against such behaviour, describing it as “chilling”. (More from the Guardian here).

In the Courts:

  • Elgizouli v Secretary of State for the Home Department: This case concerned the Home Secretary’s decision to provide the US with information relating to an alleged terrorist. The appellant argued that it is unlawful to supply evidence to a foreign state which would facilitate the imposition of the death penalty. A majority in the Supreme Court rejected this, holding that the legal principle claimed by the appellant did not exist in common law. Lord Carnwath noted that legal developments in relation to the death penalty historically came from Parliament and the ECHR, not domestic courts. Lord Reed and Lord Hodge agreed, holding that any such change would not represent an incremental change in the common law. Lord Kerr, by contrast, argued the common law should protect individuals who find themselves in the appellant’s position. The appellant’s second argument was more successful. It submitted that the Respondent’s decision was unlawful because it breached the requirements of Part 3 of the Data Protection Act 2018. The Act states that personal data should only be transferred for law enforcement purposes if: an adequacy decision has been made by the European Commission, or adequate safeguards were put in place, or there are special circumstances. Given that none of these criteria were fulfilled, the Supreme Court held that the Home Secretary’s decision to supply information to the US was unlawful.
  • Morris, R (on the application of) v The Parole Board & Anor: The applicant challenged the Parole Board’s refusal to release him from prison. The applicant’s first argument was that the Board’s decision was procedurally unfair, resulting in a breach of Article 5(4) ECHR and/ or the common law. The High Court noted that when the Parole Board decides whether to release someone the need to protect the public is paramount. The court ruled that it was proper for allegations of assault and harassment to be taken into account when the Board made its decision. As the High Court said in DSD, “there is no implied limitation on the nature or temporal character of the information the Parole Board may take into account in assessing risk”. It was not the case that the Board could only take into account allegations which had been proven to a civil/ criminal standard. The applicant’s second argument was that there were flaws in the Secretary of State for Justice’s Guidance to the Board about how to deal with allegations. It was argued that the Guidance encourages reliance on ‘speculations’, rather than proven allegations. The court rejected this argument on largely the same basis as the previous submission.
  • Luton Community Housing Ltd v Durdana: The appellant claimed that the respondent had failed to comply with its duties under s.149 Equality Act 2010 when applying for an order for possession. This was because it had not considered what impact a possession order would have upon the appellant and her child. The Court of Appeal held that there had been a breach of s.149, not least because the decision maker was ignorant of what was required by the public sector equality duty. In this respect it agreed with the trial judge. However, the trial judge should have then asked herself whether it was highly likely that the appellant’s decision would not have been substantially different had it complied with s.149 (see Aldwyck Housing Group Ltd v Forward Ltd). The Court of Appeal ruled that, even if due regard had been given to the public sector equality duty, it was highly likely the same decision would have been reached. The appeal therefore failed. Finally, the Court of Appeal emphasised that the public sector equality duty only requires public bodies to have ‘due regard’ to the need to advance equality of opportunity. The duty does not require public bodies to reach a certain outcome.

On the UKHRB

  • Richard Mumford has written an article describing how Covid-19 has affected Coroners’ courts.
  • Daniel McKaveney explained how Children’s Rights in Scotland will be strengthened by incorporating the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child into Scottish law.
  • Charlotte Gilmartin examined Uddin v The Secretary of State for the Home Department, which concerned Article 8 in relation to foster care.

Leave a Reply

Welcome to the UKHRB

This blog is run by 1 Crown Office Row barristers' chambers. Subscribe for free updates here. The blog's editorial team is:
Commissioning Editor: Jonathan Metzer
Editorial Team: Rosalind English
Angus McCullough QC David Hart QC
Martin Downs
Jim Duffy

Free email updates

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog for free and receive weekly notifications of new posts by email.

Subscribe

Categories

Tags

7/7 Bombings 9/11 A1P1 Aarhus Abortion Abu Qatada Abuse Access to justice adoption AI air pollution air travel ALBA Allergy Al Qaeda Amnesty International animal rights Animals anonymity Article 1 Protocol 1 Article 2 article 3 Article 4 article 5 Article 6 Article 8 Article 9 article 10 Article 11 article 13 Article 14 article 263 TFEU Artificial Intelligence Asbestos Assange assisted suicide asylum asylum seekers Australia autism badgers benefits Bill of Rights biotechnology birds directive blogging Bloody Sunday brexit Bribery British Waterways Board Catholic Church Catholicism Chagos Islanders Charter of Fundamental Rights child protection Children children's rights China christianity circumcision citizenship civil liberties campaigners civil partnerships climate change clinical negligence closed material procedure Coercion Cologne Commission on a Bill of Rights common buzzard common law communications competition confidentiality confiscation order conscientious objection consent conservation constitution contact order contempt of court Control orders Copyright coronavirus costs costs budgets Court of Protection crime criminal law Criminal Legal Aid criminal records Cybersecurity Damages data protection death penalty declaration of incompatibility defamation DEFRA Democracy village deportation deprivation of liberty derogations Detention devolution Dignitas dignity Dignity in Dying diplomacy director of public prosecutions disability Disability-related harassment disciplinary hearing disclosure Discrimination Discrimination law disease divorce DNA doctors does it matter? domestic violence Dominic Grieve don't ask don't ask don't tell don't tell Doogan and Wood double conviction DPP guidelines drones duty of care ECHR economic and social rights economic loss ECtHR Education election Employment Environment environmental information Equality Act Equality Act 2010 ethics Ethiopia EU EU Charter of Fundamental Rights EU costs EU law European Convention on Human Rights European Court of Human Rights European Court of Justice european disability forum European Sanctions Blog Eurozone euthanasia evidence Exclusion extra-jurisdictional reach of ECHR extra-territoriality extradition extradition act extradition procedures extradition review extraordinary rendition Facebook Facebook contempt facial recognition fair procedures Fair Trial faith courts fake news Family family courts family law family legal aid Family life fatal accidents act Fertility fertility treatment FGM fisheries fishing rights foreign criminals foreign office foreign policy France freedom of assembly Freedom of Association Freedom of Expression freedom of information Freedom of Information Act 2000 freedom of movement freedom of speech free speech game birds gangbo gang injunctions Garry Mann gary dobson Gary McFarlane gay discrimination Gay marriage gay rights gay soldiers Gaza Gaza conflict Gender General Dental Council General Election General Medical Council genetic discrimination genetic engineering genetic information genetics genetic testing Google government Grenfell grooming Gun Control gwyneth paltrow gypsies habitats habitats protection Halsbury's Law Exchange hammerton v uk happy new year harassment Hardeep Singh Haringey Council Harkins and Edwards Health healthcare health insurance Heathrow heist heightened scrutiny Henry VII Henry VIII herd immunity hereditary disorder High Court of Justiciary Hirst v UK HIV HJ Iran HM (Iraq) v The Secretary of state for the home department [2010] EWCA Civ 1322 Holder holkham beach holocaust homelessness Home Office Home Office v Tariq homeopathy hooding Hounslow v Powell House of Commons Housing housing benefits Howard League for Penal Reform how judges decide cases hra damages claim Hrant Dink HRLA HS2 hs2 challenge hts http://ukhumanrightsblog.com/2011/04/11/us-state-department-reports-on-uk-human-rights/ Human Fertilisation and Embryology Act Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority human genome human rights Human Rights Act Human Rights Act 1998 human rights advocacy Human rights and the UK constitution human rights commission human rights conventions human rights damages Human Rights Day human rights decisions Human Rights Information Project human rights news Human Rights Watch human right to education human trafficking hunting Huntington's Disease HXA hyper injunctions Igor Sutyagin illegality defence immigration Immigration/Extradition Immigration Act 2014 immigration appeals immigration detention immigration judge immigration rules immunity increase of sanction India Indonesia Infrastructure Planning Committee inherent jurisdiction inherited disease Inhuman and degrading treatment injunction Inquest Inquests insult insurance insurmountable obstacles intelligence services act intercept evidence interception interests of the child interim remedies international international conflict international criminal court international humanitarian law international human rights international human rights law international law international treaty obligations internet internet service providers internment internship inuit investigation investigative duty in vitro fertilisation Iran iranian bank sanctions Iranian nuclear program Iraq Iraqi asylum seeker Iraq War Ireland irrationality islam Israel Italy iTunes IVF ivory ban jackson reforms Janowiec and Others v Russia ( Japan Jason Smith Jeet Singh Jefferies Jeremy Corbyn jeremy hunt job Jogee John Hemming John Terry joint enterprise joint tenancy Jon Guant Joseph v Spiller journalism judaism judges Judges and Juries judging Judicial activism judicial brevity judicial deference judicial review Judicial Review reform judiciary Julian Assange jurisdiction jury trial JUSTICE Justice and Security Act Justice and Security Bill Justice and Security Green Paper Justice Human Rights Awards JUSTICE Human Rights Awards 2010 just satisfaction Katyn Massacre Kay v Lambeth Kay v UK Ken Clarke Ken Pease Kerry McCarthy Kettling Kings College Klimas koran burning Labour Lady Hale lansley NHS reforms LASPO Law Commission Law Pod UK Law Society Law Society of Scotland leave to enter leave to remain legal aid legal aid cuts Legal Aid desert Legal Aid Reforms legal blogs Legal Certainty legal naughty step Legal Ombudsman legal representation legitimate expectation let as a dwelling Leveson Inquiry Levi Bellfield lewisham hospital closure lgbtq liability Libel libel reform Liberal Democrat Conference Liberty libraries closure library closures Libya licence conditions licence to shoot life insurance life sentence life support limestone pavements limitation lisbon treaty Lithuania Litigation litvinenko live exports local authorities locked in syndrome london borough of merton London Legal Walk London Probation Trust Lord Bingham Lord Bingham of Cornhill Lord Blair Lord Goldsmith lord irvine Lord Judge speech Lord Kerr Lord Lester Lord Neuberger Lord Phillips Lord Rodger Lord Sumption Lord Taylor LSC tender luftur rahman machine learning MAGA Magna Carta mail on sunday Majority Verdict Malcolm Kennedy malice Margaret Thatcher Margin of Appreciation margin of discretion Maria Gallastegui marriage material support maternity pay Matthew Woods Mattu v The University Hospitals of Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust [2011] EWHC 2068 (QB) Maya the Cat Mba v London Borough Of Merton McKenzie friend Media and Censorship Medical medical liability medical negligence medical qualifications medical records medicine mental capacity Mental Capacity Act Mental Capacity Act 2005 Mental Health mental health act mental health advocacy mental health awareness Mental Health Courts Mental illness merits review MGN v UK michael gove Midwives migrant crisis Milly Dowler Ministerial Code Ministry of Justice Ministry of Justice cuts misfeasance in public office modern slavery morality morocco mortuaries motherhood Motor Neurone disease Moulton Mousa MP expenses Mr Gul Mr Justice Eady MS (Palestinian Territories) (FC) (Appellant) v Secretary of State for the Home Department murder murder reform Musician's Union Muslim NADA v. SWITZERLAND - 10593/08 - HEJUD [2012] ECHR 1691 naked rambler Naomi Campbell nationality National Pro Bono Week national security Natural England nature conservation naturism Nazi negligence Neuberger neuroscience Newcastle university news News of the World new Supreme Court President NHS NHS Risk Register Nick Clegg Nicklinson Niqaab Noise Regulations 2005 Northern Ireland nuclear challenges nuisance nursing nursing home Obituary Occupy London offensive jokes Offensive Speech offensive t shirt oil spill olympics open justice oppress OPQ v BJM orchestra Osama Bin Laden Oxford University paramountcy principle parental rights parenthood parking spaces parliamentary expenses parliamentary expenses scandal Parliamentary sovereignty Parliament square parole board passive smoking pastor Terry Jones patents Pathway Students Patrick Quinn murder Pensions persecution personal data Personal Injury personality rights perversity Peter and Hazelmary Bull PF and EF v UK Phil Woolas phone hacking phone taps physical and mental disabilities physician assisted death Pinnock Piracy Plagiarism planning planning human rights planning system plebgate POCA podcast points Poland Police police investigations police liability police misconduct police powers police surveillance Policy Exchange report political judges Politics Politics/Public Order poor reporting Pope Pope's visit Pope Benedict portal possession proceedings power of attorney PoW letters to ministers pre-nup pre-nuptial Pre-trial detention predator control pregnancy press press briefing press freedom Prince Charles prince of wales princess caroline of monaco principle of subsidiarity prior restraint prison Prisoners prisoners rights prisoners voting prisoner vote prisoner votes prisoner voting prison numbers Prisons prison vote privacy privacy injunction privacy law through the front door Private life private nuisance private use proceeds of crime Professional Discipline Property proportionality prosecution Protection of Freedoms Act Protection of Freedoms Bill Protest protest camp protest rights Protocol 15 psychiatric hospitals Public/Private public access publication public authorities Public Bodies Bill public inquiries public interest public interest environmental litigation public interest immunity Public Order Public Sector Equality Duty putting the past behind quango quantum quarantine Queen's Speech queer in the 21st century R (on the application of) v Secretary of State for the Home Department & Ors [2011] EWCA Civ 895 R (on the application of) v The General Medical Council [2013] EWHC 2839 (Admin) R (on the application of EH) v Secretary of State for the Home Department [2012] EWHC 2569 (Admin) R (on the application of G) v The Governors of X School Rabone and another v Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust [2012] UKSC 2 race relations Rachel Corrie Radmacher Raed Salah Mahajna Raed Saleh Ramsgate raptors rehabilitation Reith Lectures Religion resuscitation RightsInfo right to die right to family life right to life Right to Privacy right to swim riots Roma Romania Round Up Royals Russia saudi arabia Scotland secrecy secret justice Secret trials security services sexual offence Sikhism Smoking social media social workers South Africa south african constitution Spain special advocates spending cuts Standing starvation statelessness stem cells stop and search Strasbourg super injunctions Supreme Court Supreme Court of Canada surrogacy surveillance swine flu Syria Tax Taxi technology Terrorism terrorism act tort Torture travel treason treaty accession trial by jury TTIP Turkey Twitter UK Ukraine unfair consultation universal jurisdiction unlawful detention USA US Supreme Court vaccination vicarious liability Wales War Crimes Wars Welfare Western Sahara Whistleblowing Wikileaks wildlife wind farms WomenInLaw Worboys wrongful birth YearInReview Zimbabwe

Disclaimer

This blog is maintained for information purposes only. It is not intended to be a source of legal advice and must not be relied upon as such. Blog posts reflect the views and opinions of their individual authors, not of chambers as a whole.

Our privacy policy can be found on our ‘subscribe’ page or by clicking here.

%d bloggers like this: